Dwayne Johnson is a 'grateful man' as he celebrates wife Lauren Hashian's 36th birthday post COVID 19 recovery

Taking to Instagram to wish his darling wife Lauren Hashian on her 36th birthday, i.e. September 8, 2020, was Dwayne Johnson as the Red Notice star shared a very romantic caption for his ladylove. Moreover, the couple and their two daughters are currently recovering after being tested positive for COVID-19.

A week back, Dwayne Johnson had revealed through an Instagram video post to his fans that he, wife Lauren Hashian and their two daughters - Jasmine, 4, and Tiana, 2 - had tested positive for COVID-19 and were currently recovering. "Testing positive for COVID-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries, or being evicted, or even being broke, which I have been more than a few times," The Rock had emotionally confessed in the video. Given that it's Hashian's 36th birthday on September 8, Johnson made sure to celebrate his darling wife on social media.

Sharing a black and white photo of the couple donning face masks, Dwayne started his birthday wish by quoting lyrics of AC/DC's You Shook Me All Night Long: She was a fast machine / She kept her motor clean / She was the best damn woman that I ever seen. Calling himself a grateful man, the 48-year-old actor added, "HAPPIEST OF BIRTHDAYS to my one of a kind woman @laurenhashianofficial who holds it all down and makes our "big engine" run - with a beautiful and inspiring quality, a sweet harmony & a lotta love. I'm a grateful man. Happy Birthday, baby and tequila's on me. #f22"

Check out Dwayne Johnson's romantic birthday post for Lauren Hashian on Instagram HERE.

We can all agree that Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian are one good looking couple!

ALSO READ: Dwayne Johnson, wife Lauren & their two daughters test COVID 19 positive: This one's a real kick in the gut

Meanwhile, it was last year on August 18 when Dwayne and Lauren got married in Hawaii. The two had first met in 2006 when Johnson was shooting for Game Plan.

Share your comment ×