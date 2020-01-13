Dwayne Johnson has an epic response to Gwyneth Paltrow's private parts scented candle; Find Out

Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle store sold candles that smell like her private parts and Dwayne Johnson had an epic response. Read on to know more.

After taking the internet by storm, Gwyneth Paltrow’s latest scented candles caught Dwayne Johnson’s attention. Last week, Goop’s online store introduced a scented candle with a very unconventional scent. The company sold a USD 75 candle and the store claimed that it smelled like Paltrow’s private parts. The now sold out candle was called This Smells Like My V*** Candle." Reacting to the product, comedian Adam Ray suggested that the world also need a candle that smells like Johnson’s private parts and the Hollywood actor had the most hilarious reaction to the suggestion.

“It was only a matter of time until normal scented candles would be out of style. Your move Yankee Candle Co. Time to get @therock to sell candles that smell like his b****," Ray wrote on Instagram alongside a screenshot of a report about Paltrow's latest product. Johnson then commented on the post quipped that he had already attempted creating the product once but it did not work out. “Brother I tried to make those candles. But I kept burning my balls. So I moved on to shampoo,” he quipped in the comment section.

According to the product description on Goop’s website, the candle's name came from a joke she made while she was trying to develop a fragrance with perfumer Douglas Little. “The two were working on a fragrance, and she blurted out, Uhhh..this smells like a v***—but evolved into a funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent,” the description states. The two then decided to use it as the title for the candle. The website described the fragrance of the candle as “a blend of geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed that puts us in mind of fantasy, seduction, and a sophisticated warmth.”

