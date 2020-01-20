Dwayne Johnson OPENS UP on the cause of his father’s death and thanks fans for their love and support; Watch

In his latest Instagram post, Dwayne Johnson revealed the cause of his father’s death and thanked his fans for their love and support. Check out the video

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson paid a heartfelt tribute to his late father in an emotional video shared on Instagram and also revealed the cause of his death. The actor and wrestling star took the opportunity to thank his fans and well-wishers for their love and support. His father, Rocky Johnson, who was popularly known in the wrestling world as Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson, passed away at the age of 75 on January 15. The actor stated that his father's death was caused by a heart attack.

“A lot of you guys wanted to know what happened to my dad. He had not been feeling well, had been battling a cold and infection and on Tuesday he had what’s called a deep vein thrombosis, which is essentially a blood clot in the leg. It was a big old blood clot that broke free, traveled up his body, and went right to his lung and clotted his lung and he died very quickly from a massive heart attack, just like that,” the actor said in the clip.

Check out the video here:

The actor further stated that he asked the medical examiner who performed the autopsy if his father was in pain when he died, and if he passed away quickly. “He said he went fast, he went quick. That's my old man, he was always quick. But that did give me great comfort in knowing that it wasn't prolonged,” Dwayne said. “He had been in lot of pain for a very long time and that's the life of a pro wrestler. He always told me, 'A day without pain is like a day without sunshine.' He would tell me that when I was 10. That's a lot of years of being in pain,” he added.

While the actor took comfort in knowing that his father “went quick,” he told his fans that he regretted not being able to say goodbye to his dad. “I'd give anything right now to give him a big ol' hug and a big ol' kiss before he crossed over, and just say thank you, I love you, I respect you,” The Rock said. The actor further thanked his fans for showering him with love and support and asked them to go hug their loved ones.

“If you guys out there have parents around, your mom, your dad, your wife, your husband, your babies, your children, your best friends, your grandparents—text them, call them, go see them. If they're close by and if you can hug them, I want you to hug them. You tell them that these are the marching orders from Dwayne Johnson, who just lost his old man. Hug them hard because you never know what's around the corner,” he said.

After the tabloids broke the news of his father’s death, the Hollywood star took to social media and paid tribute to him. “I love you. You broke color barriers, became a ring legend and trail blazed your way thru this world. I was the boy sitting in the seats, watching and adoring you, my hero from afar. The boy you raised to always be proud of our cultures and proud of who and what I am. The boy you raised with the toughest of love. Grateful you gave me life’s invaluable lessons,” he wrote alongside a video off the legendary wrestler.

