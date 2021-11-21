Dwayne Johnson OPENS UP on his friendship with Ryan Reynolds: We started our careers together

Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds made their first on-screen appearance together in "Red Notice," but the co-stars of the upcoming Netflix film have known one another since the early 2000s. The wrestler-turned-actor explained how he and Reynolds first met in a recent interview with IMDb's "Burning Questions."

“I have not known any actor in Hollywood longer than I’ve known Ryan Reynolds. We started our careers together,” said Johnson as per Entertainment Tonight. “I had ‘The Scorpion King come out. He had ‘Van Wilder’ come out. We were criss-crossing promotions. We wound up in Cancun on ‘MTV Spring Break’ promoting your movies. We’re like an old couple who bicker and fight. And of course, we love and respect each other,” he added as per Entertainment Tonight.

However, Johnson acknowledged that, after all these years, he is still mystified by Reynolds' obsession with footwear. “He has so many sneakers, racks and racks and stacks and stacks of sneakers,” Johnson said.

Interestingly, recently, Dwayne Johnson revealed he wants to play the next James Bond! During his interview with Esquire, the Red Notice star, 49, has opened up on the possibility of taking over from Daniel Craig as the 007 agent after the latter's successful stint in No Time To Die. Revealing his connection with the role, The Rock said that his grandfather, Peter Maivia was also a part of the franchise but he was a Bond villain in You Only Live Twice. Johnson admitted to being fascinated by his grandfather's achievement and revealed that he wanted to follow in his footsteps.

