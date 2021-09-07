Dwayne Johnson pens an emotional tribute for late actor Michael K. Williams: You'll be missed brother

Michael K. Williams passed away aged 54 on Monday, September 6. The actor's tragic passing has left his fans and also his colleagues from the acting world in a deep state of shock. Tributes have been pouring in for the late actor. Dwayne Johnson also mourned Williams' death in an emotional post where he addressed him as his brother and friend.

Taking to Instagram, Johnson wrote a heartfelt message to pay tribute to the Lovecraft Country star and wrote, "You’ll be missed, brother. A real pleasure to work with you and call you a friend. Strength, mana & love to your family during this very difficult and heartbreaking time. Go rest high."

Apart from Johnson, other Hollywood personalities such as Edward Norton, Viola Davis, James Gunn were among those who also mourned Willaims' death on social media. Norton took to Twitter and wrote, "I feel punched in gut to learn we’ve lost Michael K Williams. Soul anguished. Getting to work with him was one of the greatest privileges I’ve had in my career."

Also, director James Gunn referred to the late actor as the "most gentle souls I've ever met".

The cause of Williams' death has still not been confirmed although it has been suspected that the actor passed owing to a drug overdose. Michael was best known for starring in the HBO drama series The Wire and was found dead in his New York apartment on Monday. Michael's other popular works include Boardwalk Empire, Motherless Brooklyn and When They See Us.

