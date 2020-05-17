Dwayne Johnson is a proud father as his daughter Simone becomes a WWE wrestler

Dwayne Johnson gushes over his daughter Simone as she becomes a WWE wrestler and takes the family legacy forward.

Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock can't stop gushing over his daughter Simone Johnson after the 18-year-old announced her decision of joining WWE as a wrestler. In his video chat with Jimmy Fallon on Friday's The Tonight Show, Dwayne Johnson expressed his zeal. "She signed her contract with the WWE, it just blows my mind," he said. "First of all, I mean, what an honor that my daughter wants to follow in my footsteps. But more importantly, follow in my footsteps sounds cliché, but she actually wants to blaze her own path, which is just so important," Dwayne added.

"She wound up being the youngest signee in the history of the company, by the way," the proud father exclaimed. Dwayne Johnson revealed that Simone has been training ever since she was 16. "She was working her a** off. Quietly, under the radar, in the ring, getting thrown around, and all the bumps and bruises that go with pro wrestling. And she hung in there, I'm very, very proud of her," he told Jimmy Fallon.

Simone Johnson will the fourth one in her family to carry the legacy forward after her father, grandfather Rocky Johnson, and great grandfather, Peter Maivia, all of them being WWE Hall of Famers. Dwayne Johnson too rose to fame as 'The Rock' in WWE. The former wrestler turned actor joined WWE as Rocky Maivia in 1996. "To the little girl who fell in love with wrestling & said 'this will be my life one day', this is for you. I’m humbled, grateful & ready to work. Let’s do this. @wwe @wwenxt," Simone shared the news on her social media handle.

