Dwayne Johnson REACTS to 'great' Vin Diesel jokes in his movies: It's always funny

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Nov 02, 2021 09:48 PM IST  |  5.4K
   
Dwayne Johnson Vin Diesel
Dwayne Johnson speaks about Vin Diesel jokes in his movies.
Advertisement

Dwayne Johnson has the best reply when asked about the Vin Diesel jokes that fans can witness in many of his movies, the latest being Red Notice. During his interview on The Jess Cagle Show, the actor weighed in on the jokes that never seem to end. He has also revealed that while fans think the jokes are his idea, they are actually not.

Speaking of the same during his interview, Johnson said that while the jokes are "interesting" and "play great," none of them come from him. "People think these jokes come from me and they actually don't...You'd be surprised with how many people come to me with, 'I've got a great one! I've got another great Vin Diesel joke!' I'm sure you do. It's always funny," he added. For those unversed, his latest movie Red Notice which also stars Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds have some lighthearted jokes on the Fast and Furious star.

Fans are mostly interested to know regarding Johnson and Diesel because reports suggested that the two of them had engaged in a feud while filming Fast and Furious 8 in 2016. Taking to Instagram, Johnson also might have referred to Diesel as a "candy a**", adding, "When you watch this movie next April and it seems like I'm not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling — you're right."

The two had previously reacted to their feud reports and in an interview with USA Today, Diesel had noted that some things were blown out of proportion and showed confidence in Johnson stating that it might not have been his intention to do so. In one of his interviews with Rolling Stone, Johnson said that the two of them have "fundamental difference in philosophies" regarding the way they approach "moviemaking and collaborating."

ALSO READ: Dwayne Johnson REACTS to fans comparing him with lookalike police officer; Actor jokes the cop is ‘way cooler’

Advertisement

Credits: The Jess Cagle Show,GETTY IMAGES


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Lilliput 10.1

Lilliput 10.1" Fa1016/c Ips Fhd 1000:1 Hdmi/vga Supports 4k 30hz Glass+glass Tec...

$259.00
(%)
 Buy Now
Toys For 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Years Old Girls Boys,12

Toys For 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Years Old Girls Boys,12" Lcd Writing Tablet Doodle Board,...

$22.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Sonnet Echo Express Sel Thunderbolt 3-to-pcie Expansion Chassis (1 Low Profile Slot)

Sonnet Echo Express Sel Thunderbolt 3-to-pcie Expansion Chassis (1 Low Profile S...

$249.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Mosonio Compatible With Apple Watch Band 40mm With Case Women, Jewelry Replacement Metal Wristband Strap With 2 Pack Bling Pc Protective Cover For Iwatch Series 6/5/4(pink)

Mosonio Compatible With Apple Watch Band 40mm With Case Women, Jewelry Replaceme...

$19.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Mighty Max Battery 12v 9ah Sla Battery Replacement For Sel Hys1290 Brand Product

Mighty Max Battery 12v 9ah Sla Battery Replacement For Sel Hys1290 Brand Product

$29.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Samsung Electronics Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-fi, Mystic Bronze -512gb

Samsung Electronics Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-fi, Mystic Bronze -512gb

$1,099.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Sony Sel-20f28 E-mount 20mm F2.8 Prime Fixed Lens

Sony Sel-20f28 E-mount 20mm F2.8 Prime Fixed Lens

$298.00
$345.50 (14%)
 Buy Now
Cell Phone Stand, Tablet Holder, Saiji Height Adjustable Aluminum Stand Mount, Compatible With Iphone, Samsung Cell Phone, Tablet, Ipad, Nintendo Switch, Kindle, Up To 10 Inch Screen (black)

Cell Phone Stand, Tablet Holder, Saiji Height Adjustable Aluminum Stand Mount, C...

$10.00
$15.99 (37%)
 Buy Now
Vici Battery Vb18-12 - 12v 18ah Replacement For Stanley Fatmax 450 Amp 12v 18ah Sel Sn12017 Jump Starter Battery

Vici Battery Vb18-12 - 12v 18ah Replacement For Stanley Fatmax 450 Amp 12v 18ah ...

$39.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Guagua For Iphone 11 Case Liquid Silicone Soft Gel Rubber Slim Lightweight Microfiber Lining Cushion Texture Cover Shockproof Protective Anti-scratch Case For Iphone 11 6.1 Inch 2019 Coral Red

Guagua For Iphone 11 Case Liquid Silicone Soft Gel Rubber Slim Lightweight Micro...

$9.99
(%)
 Buy Now
View All