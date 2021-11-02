Dwayne Johnson REACTS to 'great' Vin Diesel jokes in his movies: It's always funny

Dwayne Johnson has the best reply when asked about the Vin Diesel jokes that fans can witness in many of his movies, the latest being Red Notice. During his interview on The Jess Cagle Show, the actor weighed in on the jokes that never seem to end. He has also revealed that while fans think the jokes are his idea, they are actually not.

Speaking of the same during his interview, Johnson said that while the jokes are "interesting" and "play great," none of them come from him. "People think these jokes come from me and they actually don't...You'd be surprised with how many people come to me with, 'I've got a great one! I've got another great Vin Diesel joke!' I'm sure you do. It's always funny," he added. For those unversed, his latest movie Red Notice which also stars Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds have some lighthearted jokes on the Fast and Furious star.

Fans are mostly interested to know regarding Johnson and Diesel because reports suggested that the two of them had engaged in a feud while filming Fast and Furious 8 in 2016. Taking to Instagram, Johnson also might have referred to Diesel as a "candy a**", adding, "When you watch this movie next April and it seems like I'm not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling — you're right."

The two had previously reacted to their feud reports and in an interview with USA Today, Diesel had noted that some things were blown out of proportion and showed confidence in Johnson stating that it might not have been his intention to do so. In one of his interviews with Rolling Stone, Johnson said that the two of them have "fundamental difference in philosophies" regarding the way they approach "moviemaking and collaborating."

ALSO READ: Dwayne Johnson REACTS to fans comparing him with lookalike police officer; Actor jokes the cop is ‘way cooler’