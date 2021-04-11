Dwayne Johnson REACTS to poll about him running for president: It’d be my honor to serve you, the people

Dwayne Johnson took to his Instagram handle to share his reaction to a poll about him running for president. Take a look.

A poll conducted on Newsweek suggested that 46% of Americans would want to see Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson running for the President of the United States. Reacting to the same, the actor took to his Instagram handle to share a screen shot of the report. Dwayne, who has over 200 million followers on the photo and video sharing platform, wrote a note expressing how he feels about the overwhelming response. The actor explained how people considering him as an apt candidate for running the higher office, made him feel humbled.

Dwayne penned an emotional caption along with the screen shot, “I don’t think our Founding Fathers EVER envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club,” The actor further added how it’ll be his honour to be the president, “but if it ever happens it’d be my honor to serve you, the people” he added. Fans of the icon were perplexed by his reaction and one user commented, “I’m not even American and I’m saying PLEASE DO IT!!”

Among other celebrities who were a part of the poll, 30 percent supported a presidential bid from Angelina Jolie, Oprah Winfrey received 27 percent and Tom Hanks won the support of 22 percent. Back in 2018, in an interview with television host Stephen Colbert, Dwayne explained how before he committed to a bid for presidency, he wanted to gain more experience and a better understanding of policy. The actor also teased a potential 2024 or 2028 presidential run on the show.

