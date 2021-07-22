Dwayne Johnson REACTS to Vin Diesel's 'tough love' comments; Confirms he will NOT star in F10 and 11

Dwayne Johnson is currently busy promoting The Jungle Cruise and during one of his recent interviews, the actor has now reacted to F9 star Vin Diesel's comments about their feud during the filming of Fast 5. Much like their onscreen characters, Diesel and Johnson's equation offscreen hasn't been great either. The two actors famously didn't get along on the sets of Fast 5 and recently Vin Diesel also stated that he used some "tough love" to get the best performance out of Johnson.

Johnson has now reacted to Diesel's comments and didn't have much to say about it other than revealing that he "laughed hard" hearing about it. While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Johnson reacted to Vin's comments saying, "I laughed and I laughed hard. I think everyone had a laugh at that. And I’ll leave it at that. And that I’ve wished them well. I wish them well on Fast 9."

Although Johnson didn't just stop at that, he further also confirmed that he won't e returning to the franchise for the final two films, Fast 10 and 11 as he said, "And I wish them the best of luck on Fast 10 and Fast 11 and the rest of the Fast & Furious movies they do that will be without me."

For the unreversed, Diesel while recently promoting his film F9, spoke about working with Johnson on Fast 5 and said, "I could give a lot of tough love. Not Felliniesque, but I would do anything I'd have to do in order to get performances in anything I'm producing."

While many Fast and Furious fans did expect Johnson's Luke Hobbs to return during the franchise's finale, it looks like the actor put all speculations to rest with his recent statement.

