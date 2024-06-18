Dwayne Johnson Receives Spa Treatment From Daughters On Father's Day; Says 'I'm A Sucker For This Stuff'

Dwayne Johnson had an amazing Father’s Day weekend, as can be gathered from the wholesome video he shared on Monday, June 17. The actor, 52, posted an adorable clip on Instagram of his youngest daughters, Jasmine Lia, 8, and Tiana Gia, 6, giving him a “Magical Glitter Facial” at the crack of dawn on Sunday.

For those who may not know, the former WWE star shares the girls with his wife, Lauren Hashian. Johnson is also a father to Simone Johnson, 22, whom he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia.

Dwayne Johnson is living the best Girl Dad life out there

In Johnson’s Instagram video, the two girls can be seen in pajamas, lathering their father’s face with sparkly goop as he relaxes in their good hands. Later in the video, Jasmine says, “Dada you’re all good,” to which Johnson warmly replies, “Wow, thank you so much!”

Tiana adds, “Do you think you look pretty?” Jasmine asks, “Do you like my face mask?” Johnson, for the love of his daughters, responds: “I think I look beautiful, guys.”

The youngest of the two, Tiana, apparently not being done with pampering her daddy, continued to put the “face mask” on her father’s head. In the caption of the video, the Moana star informed that his spa appointment with the girls, not scheduled with his consultation, of course, took place at 6:15 a.m.

Advertisement

The proud and slightly emotional father, however, said, “I’m a sucker for this stuff – our babies grow up fast and I know a time will come when they’re all grown up and running to daddy first thing in the morning will no longer be this daddy’s reality.” The Jumanji actor then added, “I love it and I'll take every second of this girl dad magic while I can get it. Bring it on.”

Johnson’s wife, Lauren, also wished him a Happy Father’s Day

In her Instagram stories, Lauren posted a picture of Johnson with his arm wrapped around his daughters as they all wore matching The Rock memorabilia.

“Happy Father’s Day to this amazing, loving Daddy boss raising some mini bosses,” she wrote alongside the picture, assuring her husband that the little feet he is so worried about growing up and forgetting all about him will never stop running to him, leaping in her arms, and coloring his face. “We truly love you so much, our man,” she concluded.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Dwayne Johnson Writes Heartfelt Message For His Late Dad; Says 'Never Had A Chance To Say Goodbye'