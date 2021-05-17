Dwayne Johnson REVEALS he is in the 'most challenging' phase of physical prep for Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson shares an update on Black Adam saying the production is going "great."

Dwayne Johnson recently indulged in a Sunday session where he answered a few fan questions and naturally, most of them were about his upcoming DC film, Black Adam. Ever since the actor's casting was announced, fans have been eager to see him in a superhero franchise. To answer these fan questions, Johnson gave an update on the film and its production that is currently underway.

Sharing a video on Instagram, The Rock spoke about how he has been prepping for his role in the film, mainly the physicality of it. The actor also while mentioning about the film's production said, that it is "going great" and also mentioned that "everyone is bringing their A-game" while referring to the cast and crew of the film.

Johnson further explained how he is in the second phase of his training and that it happens to be the "most challenging" phase. In his Instagram post, he wrote, "And my diet/training is in its 2nd phase right now - which in a sense is the most challenging because I have to maintain this look for months while I shoot the film."

Check out Dwayne Johnson's post here:

Adding further about how difficult it is to maintain it, the actor said, "As an athlete this is very challenging because you’re constantly “in the zone” of peaking so it’s quite taxing, but you take it day by day and stay sharp, disciplined and hard core."

In yet another Sunday post, the actor was seen enjoying his first fishing trip with his daughters Tiana and Jasmine. Johnson had shared several adorable pictures and videos from the same that left netizens gushing over them.

