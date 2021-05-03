Dwayne Johnson reveals his 'soft features' as a kid left people wondering if he was a girl

While it may be difficult to believe now, Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock revealed that he had "soft features" from the age of 7 to 11.

Dwayne Johnson recently inched closer to the big 5-0 as he turned 49-years-old on Sunday. Popularly known as The Rock, Dwayne began his birthday morning with an intense workout and even sent love to his fans. He also appeared on Sunday Today with Willie Geist and opened up about his childhood. The former pro wrestler revealed that when he was growing up, people often confused him for a girl.

While it may be difficult to believe now, Dwayne revealed that he had "soft features". Speaking to Willie Geist, he said, "I would say between the ages of 7 and 11, people thought that I was a little girl because I had really soft features and I had really soft Afro hair."

The Rock, who is black and Samoan, also used to constantly change schools growing up due to his dad's wrestling profession. By the time, he reached high school, Dwayne Johnson had studied in as many as 13 schools. Recalling one such incident, he revealed, "I sit down next to a kid, and within 60 seconds, he goes, ‘Can I ask you something?'. I said, ‘Yeah.’ He goes, ‘Are you a boy or a girl?'"

Dwayne Johnson's popularity is like no other. The actor recently emerged as the top choice as president for Americans. In a poll that clocked around more than 30,000 responses, conducted by Piplsay, 46 percent of people revealed that they would consider voting for the 'Jumanji' actor as president.

Reacting to the same, Dwayne tweeted, “Not sure our Founding Fathers ever envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club. But if it ever happens it’d be my honor to serve the people."

ALSO READ: Dwayne Johnson Birthday: 5 times The Rock gave us EPIC cheat meal ideas

Share your comment ×