Dwayne Johnson reveals Hobbs & Shaw 2 is in the pipeline; says will soon finalize a director

The actor who featured in the film, Jumanji: The Next Level, revealed that Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw will have a part 2 as well.

The Rock aka Dwayne Johnson did a question and answer round with his fans. The actor who featured in the film titled Jumanji: The Next Level, revealed that his blockbuster film Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw will have a part 2 as well. The actor goes on to state that the film is currently in the pipeline and the makers will soon finalize a director and creative related to the film, Hobbs & Shaw 2. The fans and the film audience got very excited on hearing this good news. The Hobbs & Shaw film was the first spin-off from the Fast & Furious franchise.

The film turned out to be a hit at the global box office. The film had Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham in the lead. While interacting with his fans, Dwayne Johnson reveals that he is looking forward to part two of Hobbs & Shaw. Hollywood Ryan Reynolds and Kevin Hart had crucial cameos to play in the Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham starrer. The Hollywood industry had been hit hard by the global outbreak of Coronavirus. While countries across the world are under complete lockdowns, Hollywood has witnessed almost all of the film releases getting postponed due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Films like Daniel Craig's film No Time To Die, Mulan, Fast and Furious 9, A Quiet Place II, Wonder Woman 1984 among others have been postponed. The production work on many films and TV shows has been stopped. The fans and audience members are looking forward to an official update on Hobbs & Shaw 2.

