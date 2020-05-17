Dwayne Johnson reveals how the quarantine phase is affecting his relationship with wife Lauren Hashian

Dwayne Johnson says the lockdown has been affecting his relationship with wife Lauren Hashian but he thinks communication is the key to a successful relationship.

Dwayne Johnson is also one of the many who are facing difficulty due to the lockdown and the social-distancing phase. In an Instagram Live Interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Moana star revealed that the Coronavirus lockdown is affecting his relationship with his wife Lauren Hashian. However, the actor said that communication is the key and the couple is coping with the hard times together. "I’m doing as great as can be during this time and especially considering we’re in our multiple of months now of being on lockdown. I feel like I’ve found my rhythm. I’ feel like I’ve found a bit of my groove," Dwayne Johnson said.

Dwayne also revealed how the couple has been managing to take out time for themselves. "What we’ve had to do is really try to make a point to be as structured as we possibly can with the babies and not just that but to find time for ourselves too with Lauren and I. The training has become an anchor in my life or a physical activity. Yes, there’s a physical aspect to it, but there’s a mental aspect."

"Now the anchor becomes a little bit of work, babies, a little bit of more work, babies, so now with the anchor, I fit it in where I can," he said. "We started realizing that it would have an impact on the relationship. Luckily we were able to recognize it and nip it in the bud. What we’ve realized too is that it’s important now more than ever to communicate with each other," he said. "If there’s something you need, say it," Dwayne Johnson preaches.

