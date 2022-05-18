Dwayne Johnson REVEALS new still from upcoming DC film Black Adam reshoots

Black Adam is approaching. The film is set to bring a whole new era to the DC universe with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson helming the project, fans have high expectations from the upcoming release of the movie. As reshoots for the film are being worked on, the actor took to Instagram to share a glimpse of his superhero and detailed a bit on the reshoots of the project.

In the post, The Rock revealed in the caption that he had an "Intense week of shooting BLACK ADAM." The actor shared with his eager fans that the film will be a special one as he wrote, "We are redefining the superhero paradigm." Dwayne declared that "the people no longer need a hero," and so this antihero was on its way to redirect the superhero universe. He continued, "They need a protector. Rage against the dying of the light." Additionally, Dwanye waged a war as he penned, "The hierarchy in the DC Universe will change."

Meanwhile, attached to this captivating caption was a black and white snap of Dwayne in his Black Adam garb with a harness behind him. Directed by Jaume Collett-Serra, the cast also includes Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Quintessa Swindell, Pierce Brosnan, Sarah Shahi, Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui.

Check out Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam post below:

For those unversed, the film is a spin-off of the famous superhero film Shazam. The film's official synopsis reads, "Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods-and imprisoned just as quickly-Black Adam is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world."

