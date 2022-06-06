Dwayne Johnson REVEALS stunning stills from the reshoots of upcoming DC film Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson's DC universe spinoff Black Adam is on its way. The Rock recently took to his social media as he shared that he was wrapping up the last of the reshoots for the upcoming antihero movie. Fans are already biting their nails in anticipation as stills from the set promise a fantastical and unique superhero experience from the DC studios.

In his post on Twitter, Johnson unveiled stunning behind-the-scenes photos of the reshoots as he was clicked in his Black Adam garb working alongside director Jaume Collet-Serra. The actor has been teasing a new era of the DC universe with his recent posts on the film and had even announced the end of the superhero reign as his anti-hero gears up to slay all standing. In his new post, Dwayne wrote, "Rage against the dying of the light.." and informed, "Final work week of finishing touches for BLACK ADAM with my director, Jaume Collet-Serra."

Along with the three mesmerising shots was a declaration from the Black Adam avatar who penned, "The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is changing." The film is set to give life to a DCU spin-off from the popular movie Shazam and will be dropping its trailer on June 8. The star-studded cast is also one of the many strong points working for the film including Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Quintessa Swindell, Pierce Brosnan, Sarah Shahi, Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui.

Check out Dwayne Johnson's latest post below:

As for the film, the official synopsis of the movie reads, "Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods-and imprisoned just as quickly-Black Adam is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world."

