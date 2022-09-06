Dwayne Johnson REVEALS The Whale star Brendan Fraser supported him in kickstarting his Hollywood career

It was undoubtedly Brendan Fraser's night at the 79th Venice International Film Festival! The 53-year-old actor couldn't help but cry tears of joy after getting a deserved 6-minute standing ovation for his heartbreaking portrayal of a 600-pound gay man trying to reconnect with his teenage daughter (Sadie Sink) in Darren Aronofsky's psychological drama film The Whale.

Showing his sweet support to Brendan Fraser on Twitter is Dwayne Johnson, who interestingly made his Hollywood debut in The Mummy Returns, back in 2001. Sharing his happiness for his beloved co-star's "hero" moment at Venice Film Festival 2022, The Rock tweeted, "Man this makes me so happy to see this beautiful ovation for Brendan." Furthermore, Dwayne acknowledged how Brendan played a big part in kickstarting his movie career: "He supported me coming into his Mummy Returns franchise for my first ever role, which kicked off my Hollywood career."

"Rooting for all your success brother and congrats to my bud Darren Aronofsky. #TheWhale," Johnson added.

Check out Dwayne Johnson's tweet of prideful support to Brendan Fraser's "hero" moment at Venice Film Festival 2022 HERE.

A rare Hollywood bromance we can totally get behind!

Meanwhile, The Whale - based on Samuel D. Hunter's 2012 play of the same name - is slated to release in the US on December 9. On the other hand, Dwayne Johnson will next be seen in and as Black Adam, which is slated to release on October 21. The highly-awaited DCEU movie is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and also stars Noah Centineo and Pierce Brosnan, amongst many others.

ALSO READ: Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock is 'optimistic' about DC vs. Marvel movie crossover