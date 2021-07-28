Dwayne Johnson REVEALS why Jungle Cruise and Black Adam director is 'Hollywood's best kept secret right now'

The long-awaited premiere of Jungle Cruise, a new Disney film starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Emily Blunt, is slated to release this weekend. The action-adventure film is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who is already working on DC's Black Adam film alongside Johnson. While the films seem to be very different in terms of location and tone, it appears that one element of Collet-approach Serra's to Jungle Cruise helped him get the role of Black Adam.

In a recent interview with ComicBook, Johnson and Blunt discussed what distinguishes the filmmaker, "What myself and Hiram saw is exactly what Emily saw, which is someone who is a passionate director," Johnson explained. "He comes from an elk of very talented Spanish filmmakers of this era and time and a generation that's so respected, and also he builds worlds. He does that incredibly well, as you've seen now with Jungle Cruise. And he can take the backdrop and the setting of something that's massive and enormous, in terms of a world building, and still make it feel very, very intimate, which you saw with Emily and I. So you can imagine, then, what he will do with Black Adam."

Apart from Dwayne Johnson in Black Adam other stars who will be casted are Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Quintessa Swindell and Sarah Shahi to name a few. Jungle Cruise is slated to be released in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access on July 30, 2021. Black Adam is set to be released on July 29, 2022.

