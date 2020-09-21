Dwayne Johnson rips apart his house gate during a power outage; Jokes his security team was ‘in disbelief’

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson just ripped off his driveway’s security gate with his bare hands after he was locked in due to a power outage! The 48-year-old actor took to his Instagram account on Friday (September 18) to show the damage he did to the gate. Dwayne explained that he needed to get to work and couldn’t wait the 45 minutes it would take for a technician to show up, so he took matters into his own hands, quite literally.

“Not my finest hour, but a man’s gotta go to work. We experienced a power outage due to severe storms, causing my front gate not to open,” Dwayne said. “I tried to override the hydraulic system to open the gates, which usually works when the power goes out – but this time it wouldn’t.”

“Made some calls to see how fast I can get the gate tech on-site, but I didn’t have 45min to wait. By this time, I know I have hundreds of production crew members waiting for me to come to work so we can start our day. So I did what I had to do,” Dwayne continued.

“I pushed, pulled and ripped the gate completely off myself. Ripped it completely out of the brick wall, severed the steel hydraulics and threw it on the grass.” “My security team was able to meet the gate technician and welders about an hour later — and they were apparently, “in disbelief and equally scared” as to how I ripped it off. Not my finest hour, but I had to go to work. And I’m ready to be BLACK ADAM,” he added.

