Dwayne Johnson says Emily Blunt is the ‘female version of Indiana Jones’ in upcoming movie Jungle Cruise

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has been talking about Emily Blunt’s performance in their upcoming movie Jungle Cruise. In The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Johnson, 49, made a virtual appearance to discuss their upcoming film. Stating that he wanted Blunt as his co star, Johnson revealed that he finds her “super talented”, and they have become “great friends.”

Joking about Blunt being a “multi-threat”, ‘The Rock’ informed that he is fond of her entire family. “I love her. I love her family...John, their kids. We're all one big ohana as we like to say in the islands,” Johnson added. The upcoming movie will have Emily Blunt as researcher Lily Houghton, and Dwayne Johnson as river guide Frank. The story will revolve around finding Lagrimas de Cristal. According to Johnson, he cannot wait for everybody to find out that Blunt is the female version of Indiana Jones. "I can't wait for everybody to see her in this movie because she truly is the female version of — and this is saying a lot — but she truly is the female version of Indiana Jones," Johnson said, adding that he is very proud of her and how much she “kicks a**” in the movie.

Recently, Blunt has also been very positive about her friendship with Dwayne Johnson. In a feature for the movie, Emily Blunt said that Johnson has turned out to be an “enormous buddy” for her.

Johnson had announced that the movie was delayed a year amid COVID-19 crisis. Jungle Cruise will hit the theatres on July 30, and will also debut on Disney+ with Premier Access on the same day.

