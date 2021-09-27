Dwayne Johnson says he offers the 'best mani in town' as he spends a manicure Sunday with daughter; SEE PIC

Dwayne Johnson is an amazing dad and never fails to give everyone else goals when it comes to showing off his bond with his two daughters. In his recent Instagram post, the Jungle Cruise star went to share a photo of himself with his younger daughter from their Sunday hangout session where he was seen giving her a manicure. Fulfilling his dad duties in the best way, Johnson was seen tending to his daughter's nails in the photo.

Taking to Instagram, Johnson boasted about his skills as a manicurist and wrote, "She knows who to come to for the best “mani” in town! At least these calloused dinosaur hands are good for something." The actor further added a hashtag calling it "Sunday vibes." The photo showed his daughter Tiana smiling wide at the camera while Johnson was seen carefully concentrating on her nails.

Check out Dwayne Johnson's post here:

This is not the first time that Dwayne has dropped photos of how he spends time with his daughters. From being a part of their tea parties to going fishing with them, the actor knows how to make the most of his time off from shoots to spend time with his children.

On the professional front, after the successful release of his recent film, Jungle Cruise with Emily Blunt and the amazing response that it received, Johnson is now gearing up for his first superhero outing to release. The actor will be stepping into DCEU with the much-anticipated film Black Adam. After teasing about its costume and character in his posts, fans are eagerly waiting for its release.

ALSO READ: Dwayne Johnson gets REAL about his bathing habits after multiple celebs confessed they don’t bathe often