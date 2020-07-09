Dwayne Johnson says ‘THANK YOU’ after Jumanji: The Next Level crosses USD 800 million mark worldwide

Action comedy Jumanji: The Next Level did USD 800 million business worldwide after its release in December 2019. One of the actors from this multi-starrer film Dwayne Johnson had the best reaction to the thrilling news.

Despite the ongoing global Coronavirus pandemic, the film Jumanji: The Next Level has managed to officially cross the USD 800 million dollar mark at the box office worldwide, according to reports via Deadline. The blockbuster movie’s cast list includes acclaimed names like Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Awkwafina, Danny DeVito and Karen Gillan. The movie is focused around the core four characters of Dr. Smolden Bravestone, Ruby Roundhouse, Franklin Flinbar and Professor Shelly Oberone, who go back into the game to rescue one of their own.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared his excitement on his Instagram, the Game Plan star said, “This was a nice surprising call to get this morning.” “JUMANJI’s still going strong. First of all, THANK YOU. Secondly, I’m always grateful to see our JUMANJI having that unique, fun magic and mana for families around the world to enjoy.” He also dropped hints on the next installment of the hit film, saying, “Our entire team will work even harder to make the next JUMANJI the best one yet.” Many stars, including Vampire Diaries alum Ian Somerhalder congratulated Dwayne on this thrilling news, “Congrats man!” Ian shared on Dwayne’s post, before asking, “Umm, can I be in the next one?!”

With this news the film stands at USD 319.2 million domestically and USD 480.9 million at the international box office. Overseas, Jumanji: The Next Level played in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Colombia, Egypt, Hungary, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal and Dubai this past weekend and even ranked in the Top 10 in some markets. Additionally, Jumanji: The Next Level is also at No. 10 on Deadline’s 2019 Most Valuable Blockbuster Tournament.

