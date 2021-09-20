Dwayne Johnson shares daughter Tia’s adorable reaction amid watching Black Adam promo

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Black Adam has finished filming, and the cast and production team have teased great things for the movie. Johnson recently took to Instagram to share an adorable reaction of his daughter Tia while she was watching the movie. With the movie’s PG-13 rating, Tia would probably be able to enjoy her father’s next release.

Sharing the adorable video, Johnson said, “I’ll take ‘cool’...Breakfast with Black Adam...She’s become quite obsessed with the Man in Black and unlike Maui from Moana, Tia actually believes Black Adam & Daddy are one in the same,” Johnson penned while asking fans to check out Tia’s super shocked reactions as she watched her father’s action-packed character throw kicks and punches.

Stating that little Tia still has a major crush on Jason Momoa’s Aquaman, Johnson made sure to tag Momoa who later took to the comments section to pen, “the coolest,” after watching Tia’s expressions in the video. Previously, Momoa had sent Johnson’s daughter a video for her birthday! During an interview at The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon had asked Momoa if he knew Johnson from before, to which he admitted to having known him for 20 years, but never had a chance to work on a movie together.

“We’ve tried to get together and make a movie together. It’s just, he’s way busier than I am, and I’m pretty busy right now,” Momoa had mentioned to Fallon, who kept insisting that the two of them should star in a movie together.

Black Adam is slated to hit the American theatres on July 19, 2022.

