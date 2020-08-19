Dwayne Johnson shares a moving video of dreamy Hawaiian wedding with Lauren Hashian on their 1st anniversary

Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian are celebrating their first wedding anniversary today, and to commemorate the day, Dwayne shared an incredibly private glimpse into the couple’s ceremony. Watch the video below.

After over a decade together, Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian tied the knot in Hawaii on August 18, 2019. Exactly a year later, Dwayne shared a YouTube video of some of the most memorable moments from their incredible wedding ceremony in honour of their one-year anniversary. The video includes clips of the couple exchanging vows on a Hawaiian cliffside, as well as the song Step Into a Love Like This, which Lauren wrote and performed for Dwayne.

"Lauren is a gifted and soulful songwriter who wrote every single word of this song (and her vows) to reflect our life and blessings on our wedding day," Dwayne captioned an Instagram post on Tuesday. "From the moment I heard the song's opening line, of '. . . every angel in heaven is singing for us today . . . ' as a tribute to our loved ones who've passed away and [are] no longer with us — I got very emotional. As I still get emotional today when I hear those words and watch this wedding footage . . . I'm a lucky and grateful husband, father and man to have such an amazing woman by my side through this unpredictable, yet beautiful thing we call life."

Reminiscent of a fairy tale, the video includes gorgeous shots of Dwayne and Lauren's family, clips of the couple preparing for their big day, footage from the reception, and even a few seconds from the moment Dwayne proposed on the beach. While Dwayne revealed that Lauren technically never said "yes" because she was laughing and crying so hard from happiness, he wrote, "I'll take that response on the Hawaiian cliffs any day."

Watch the beautiful wedding video here:

During their vows, Dwayne took the time to thank Lauren for all that she's taught him over the years. "I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for lessons beyond my imagination, my thought," he said. "Two of them are right there. The other one, I'm holding," he added, nodding to their daughters, 3-year-old Jasmine and 1-year-old Tiana, before turning to his wife-to-be.

Lauren also took the heartwarming opportunity to express her love and appreciation for Dwayne. "The day you came into my town, I didn't know you'd stay there in my life," Lauren said in her vows. "Over a decade later, finally, we get to call each other husband and wife . . . You are the mate to my soul. I've never felt so good before. You're my protector, guardian angel, and always protect our space and beautiful energy."

