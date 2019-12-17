Dwayne Johnson showers his daughter with love on her 4th birthday & gushes about his wife Lauren Hashian

Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram to wish his 4-year-old daughter Jasmine on her birthday. The Jumanji: The Next Level actor gushed about his wife Lauren Hashian in the adorable birthday post.

Dwayne Johnson cannot stop gushing over his wife Lauren Hashian, even when it's their daughter's fourth birthday. The Rock has been in the news for his recent release Jumanji: The Next Level for the past few weeks. But today, the actor is in the spotlight for a birthday wish he penned for his 4-year-old daughter, Jasmine Johnson. Dwayne shares the little munchkin with his wife Lauren Hashian. The Jumanji actor took to Instagram and shared a never-before-seen photo with his daughter.

The picture seems to be taken on his wedding day from earlier this summer. The father-daughter duo flashed their heartwarming smile in the picture. Dwayne shared the picture with a beautiful birthday message. He wrote, "Can’t promise I’ll be here for the rest of your life, but you have my word I’ll love and take care of you for the rest of mine. Happy 4th Birthday, my Jazzy."

Although the post was for the little one, Dwayne took the opportunity to compliment Lauren. "And thank God you got your mama’s good looks. #therestofmine #birthdaygirl #daddyshands," his caption added.

Check out the picture below:

The birthday picture comes a day after the actor shared a picture of celebrating Jumanji: The Next Level's success. The photo saw Dwayne buried under a pile of soft toys and pillows. He shared the picture with the caption, "At least my dinosaur (leg) is respected. We told Jazzy this past weekend that daddy’s movie, JUMANJI was a big hit and she screamed “YAY let’s celebrate” so I said sure, baby.. cake? cookies? ice creeeeaaam? she said, “no daddy sit on the floor” and then proceeded to remind me that “celebrating” means embarrassing the (shit) out of me. But I’d gladly trade it all for this level of four-year-old joy. #ChickenSoupForTheSoul #VinegarForTheEgo #JazzyJumanjiCelebration"

Check out the post below:

