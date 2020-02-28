Dwayne Johnson showers Taylor Swift with love for The Man video; Wishes to work on a 'duet' with her

Dwayne Johnson had a small but important role to play in Taylor Swift's The Man music video. The actor took to Twitter to gush about the singer and offered to sing a duet.

Taylor Swift released the video of her song The Man and it featured Dwayne Johnson's voice. The singer, who transformed into a man for the powerful video, took some help from The Rock to cap off the video. The Fast & Furious actor voiced Taylor's "Tyler Swift" at the end of the savage video directed, written and owned by Taylor. Soon after Taylor released the music video, she took to Twitter to thank Dwayne for being a part of it.

She wrote, "Just sitting here pondering how happy I am that The Man music video is OUT. I want to say thank you to so many people- Gotta thank @TheRock for voicing The Man and for being so supportive of my music for years (and now my directorial debut!)." Dwayne retweeted the message with a special note for the singer. Showering the 30-year-old songstress with love, Dwayne wrote, "Congrats my friend! My pleasure to voice THE MAN." The Jumanji: The Next Level star went on to gush about the video by saying, "What a transformation and more importantly, great message about women’s equality and the importance of straight up being kind and good to people."

He then proposed the next they come together, it would be for a duet. "Next we sing our duet. You bring the guitar, I’ll bring the tequila." Check out the tweet below:

Apart from thanking Dwayne, Taylor also revealed that it took her team hours to transform the singer into the perfect man. She took to her Instagram to share a picture of the team behind the transformation and revealed that it took them four to six hours every day. "Alongside every great (the) man is a team of hardworking creatives who made this thing happen. Bill Corso & his incredible team and I have worked together before, turning me into a zombie.. but convincing a significant amount of people I was a dude is our crowning achievement. Between 4-6 hours in the make up chair every day with these geniuses. Thank you @bcorso and all who worked so hard on this transformation," she wrote.

Wasn't the transformation impressive? Let us know what you thought in the comments below.

