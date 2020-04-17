Dwayne Johnson sings Moana song again as daughter Tiana requests him to sing along with 'Maui'

Dwayne Johnson becomes 'Maui' for the '937th time' as baby daughter Tiana insists him to sing 'You're Welcome' song from Moana.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is a tough guy, but when it comes to his daughter Tiana, the doting dad is a big ball of mush. A few days ago, Dwayne Johnson posted a video of himself and Tiana on his Instagram handle where he sang the rap portion from his song You're Welcome from the Disney film Moana as he taught his 2-year-old how to wash her hands. Today, the 47-year-old actor once again shared a post where he can be seen singing the same song 'for the 937th time' as baby girl Tiana insists her dad to sing along with 'Maui'.

Little does she know that it is her daddy himself who voiced Maui in the animated film Moana. "And for the 937th time today she wants daddy to sing along with Maui. She has no idea, we’re the same person. And I have no idea what day it is anymore, but I am sure it’s one that ends with Y," Dwayne Johnson wrote in the caption. As the loving father rapped for his baby girl, Tiana picked it up from the middle and smiled at him for treating her with her favourite song.

Check it out:

"To all the mama and papa bears out there going thru it - we understand. 24hr parenting. Get your sleep and cocktails when you can. #BringItOnBaby," he added as Dwayne is taking care of his kids Jasmina and Tiana at home. The former WWE wrestler is social distancing with his family and is finding ways to keep busy. Just last month, he posted a video of himself having tequila shots in the broad daylight. Looks like Dwayne Johnson knows how to keep himself entertained amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

