Dwayne Johnson squashes feud with Vin Diesel, announces Fast & Furious return: We’ll lead with brotherhood

Fast X’s post credit scene shocked fans and viewers as it saw the return of Dwayne Johnson as Luke Hobbs in the Fast & Furious franchise. This is because in 2021, Johnson made it clear that he will never return to the Fast franchise following his longstanding feud with Vin Diesel.

Now, Dwayne Johnson has officially confirmed that he will be returning as Hobbs in the next Fast & Furious franchise – FASTX: Part II. Fast 11 is expected to release in 2025, however it does not have an official release date yet. Here is everything to know about Moana star’s recent announcement on Twitter.

Dwayne Johnson’s Twitter post

On June 1, 2023, Dwayne Johnson took to his Twitter account to announce his reconciliation with Vin Diesel after a long standing feud and his return as Luke Hobbs in the Fast and the Furious franchise with a video clip.

In the caption, Dwayne wrote, “Hope you’ve got your funderwear on… HOBBS IS BACK. And he just got lei’d. Luke Hobbs will be returning to the Fast & Furious franchise. Vin and I put all the past behind us. We’ll lead with brotherhood and resolve – and always take care of the franchise, characters & FANS that we love.”

ALSO READ: WWE NXT: Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock's daughter to make in-ring debut; here's everything you need to know

In the video clip, Dwayne Johnson highlighted the success of Fast X, franchise’s latest movie which premiered on May 19, 2023. He said that the audience's reaction to the end credits scene ‘have blown us away’. He added, “The next Fast & Furious film you’ll see the legendary lawman in will be the HOBBS movie that will serve as a fresh, new chapter & set up for FASTX: Part II.”

At last, Johnson concluded the video message by saying that he will always put his viewers and fans of the Fast and the Furious franchise first.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did you know Dwayne Johnson once called Fast and Furious co-star Vin Diesel 'manipulative'? Read why