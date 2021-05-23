Dwayne Johnson TEASES Black Adam costume in a new post; Calls his character 'unstoppable force' in DC Universe

Dwayne Johnson shared some BTS pictures from Black Adam shoot including a hint at his costume.

Ever since the announcement of Dwayne Johnson coming on board for Black Adam was made, fans have been eager to see The Rock take on his first superhero role in the DC universe. The character of Black Adam in comics is known to be one of the strongest and fans believe there couldn't have been a better choice than the actor for this role. In his recent Instagram posts, the actor shared two pictures relating to the upcoming film that has left fans even more eager for the film.

The Rock in his recent post shared a picture of himself all covered in a black cloak, thus teasing fans about the costume of Black Adam. Along with the picture, he shared some key details about his character including how "He is not a superhero, but rather a champion." Johnson also called his DC character, "Most unstoppable force in the DC UNIVERSE."

While the actor's costume couldn't be seen, the Black-hooded figure of the actor has left fans wondering the kind of suit that lies beneath it. In another post, Johnson also shared a picture from the set where he showed off the film's massive production scale. The actor said it is an "inspiring" production to be on and even warned fans that with the arrival of Black Adam, "The hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change."

Check out Dwayne Johnson's post Here

With Black Adam filming going well as per Johnson's posts, fans can certainly expect some big surprises coming their way at the DC FanDome 2021 which will be held in October this year.

