Dwayne Johnson teases Black Adam's SHIRTLESS scene; Says he's training 'unlike any other role' of his career

Dwayne Johnson shared a photo of himself from a late-night gym session as he talks about prepping for Black Adam's shirtless scene.

Dwayne Johnson has been hinting at a big week for Black Adam shoot through his Instagram posts. After sharing a picture of his specific diet for the role, the actor recently took to Instagram to share how rigorous his training has been ahead of the shooting of the "champion" scene for the film. The actor also revealed that he will be going shirtless for one of the scenes and for that, he has been training extremely hard.

Sharing more details about how the Black Adam filming is going and how he is prepping for it, Johnson wrote, "Late night training Big week for #BlackAdam shooting my “champion” scenes with my shirt off and showing my body." The former wrestler further also mentioned how preparing for this role has been different from his previous works as he said, "Been working extremely hard dieting, training and conditioning unlike any other role of my entire career."

In the picture shared by Johnson, he could be seen in the gym showing off his ripped physique. The actor has been sharing his journey of working on Black Adam with several pictures and videos. Not long ago, the actor also teased his costume and also dropped a set photo from the much-awaited film.

Black Adam is an interesting comic character and is unique when it comes to his powers. Johnson explaining to fans how his character becomes Black Adam, also shared a bit of comic book history in his recent post as he said, "Blessed with the powers of Superman and dangerous magic from the wizards. Then his rage turns his soul dark, forever becoming Black Adam."

