Dwayne Johnson thanks fans for 'staggering positive review' on Black Adam trailer

Following the release of the much-awaited trailer of Dwayne Johnson's DC film Black Adam, fans have been rallying all over the internet praising the vibe of the upcoming movie. Even before the release of the film, Johnson had shared many behind-the-scenes snaps from the sets of the film raising the bars to the sky as he revealed clicks of himself in stunning superhero garb.

Recently, the actor took to Twitter and thanked fans for the explosive reaction to the trailer. He wrote, "Two words. #BlackAdam THANK YOU around the world. A staggering 98% POSITIVE GLOBAL REVIEW for our BLACK ADAM trailer!" The Rock went on and expressed his excitement by adding numerous emojis as he continued, "A new era in the DC Universe is ushering in. Passion. Disruption. And ALWAYS giving the fans what they want." Johnson signed off the thank-you note as "BA" referencing his titular character Black Adam and added a lighting emoji, the symbol associated with his anti-hero.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, the film is set to premiere on October 21 and is being dubbed as the game-changer for the DCEU. Besides Johnson, the film also casts Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Quintessa Swindell, Pierce Brosnan, Sarah Shahi, Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui. It is set to give life to a spin-off based on the popular film Shazam! which was planned to have a Black Adam cameo in 2019 but Johnson took the executive decision to give the character his own release.

As for the plot of the film, the official synopsis reads, "Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods-and imprisoned just as quickly-Black Adam is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world."

