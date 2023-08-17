Dwayne Johnson to surpass Robert Downey Jr by USD 10 million for 'biggest paycheck' in upcoming film

Dwayne Johnson is one of the most well-known actors in Hollywood today, and soon he'll become the highest paid as well. Achieving widespread recognition, he rose to prominence as a wrestler in the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), formerly recognized as the World Wrestling Federation (WWF), from 1996 to 2004. He was a third-generation superstar for the company. He made his way into Hollywood soon after and found incredible success.

Dwayne Johnson to become the highest-paid actor

Johnson is on track to earn the largest fee ever given to an actor for his part in an upcoming movie. The Rock is slated to star in the Amazon Prime Video's holiday-themed action-comedy titled Red One, sharing the screen with Chris Evans, JK Simmons, Lucy Liu, Nick Kroll, and others. As reported by Puck, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is poised to earn an astonishing $50 million for his role in the movie. This sum exceeds the $40 million received by Robert Downey Jr. in Captain America: Civil War and Will Smith in King Richard, establishing a new record for the highest fee ever paid to a solo actor for a film. This is a big deal considering, Civil War was one of Marvel's most anticipated movies at the time and had garnered a big fanbase that was sure to pay off the movie's budget and more.

The plot of Red One

The storyline of Red One is being kept confidential, although we do know that Johnson is set to play Commander Callum Drift in the film, which will be directed by Jake Kasdan. During a conversation about the filming of the project with The Rock last year, Evans shared with comicbook.com in April, "I’ve been in this industry for too long, but I’ve never seen a Christmas movie come across my lap." He explained that it has never been on his "radar." He continued, "They happen. They’re occasional. But it’s never been something that’s come my way." Reportedly Kasdan didn't want to say no to this project when it finally came to him.

Meanwhile, the director was impressed by Johnson, he stated, "And Dwayne is just unbelievable. He’s such a nice guy. He’s incredible what he does actually, he’s so funny."

