Dwayne Johnson welcomes Pierce Brosnan as Dr Fate in Black Adam; Noah Centineo shows off ripped superhero body

Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram to give a warm welcome to Black Adam's new cast member Pierce Brosnan. Noah Centineo left jaws dropping with his buff superhero transformation during an intense workout session.

The Justice Society is finally complete and no one is more excited than Black Adam himself Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. A while back, the 48-year-old actor took to Instagram and Twitter to welcome on board former James Bond himself Pierce Brosnan as Kent Nelson aka Dr. Fate in the highly-awaited DC movie Black Adam. "Such a pleasure to announce the final member of our #JusticeSociety, the bad ass statesman, Mr @PierceBrosnanOfficial as the iconic and all knowing, DR. FATE," Johnson enthusiastically wrote as his caption on IG.

"I’m grateful to have such a talented, diverse and hungry cast. The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change... #JSA #ManInBlack #BlackAdam," The Rock further wrote. As revealed by Dwayne himself in his caption, Black Adam's production will finally kickstart in mid-April in Atlanta, Georgia. Black Adam also stars Noah Centineo as Al Rothstein aka Atom Smasher, Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz aka Isis, Aldis Hodge as Carter Hall aka Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell as Maxine Hunkell aka Cyclone and Marwan Kenzari in an undisclosed role.

Speaking of Noah, the To All The Boys I've Loved Before star had us weak in the knees for his jaw-dropping superhero transformation for Black Adam. Taking to Instagram, Centineo shared shirtless snaps of his buff bod amid an intense workout session, aptly captioning it as "Thirst trap." Moreover, the 24-year-old actor's gym trainer shared some more impressive photos and videos of Noah in beast mode training hard to embody Atom Smasher's buff physique.

You can check out Noah Centineo's intense Black Adam training HERE and HERE.

We're sure The Rock would give an instant thumbs up to Noah Centineo for his sheer dedication! Maybe the co-stars could be workout buddies?!

