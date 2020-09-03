Dwayne Johnson, wife Lauren & their two daughters test COVID 19 positive: This one's a real kick in the gut

Dwayne Johnson revealed that he, his wife Lauren Hashian and their daughters Jasmine, 4, and Tiana, 2, have been down with the virus since the last two to three weeks.

Dwayne Johnson and his entire family have tested positive for coronavirus, the actor revealed in a video message on Thursday morning. The Jumanji actor revealed that he, his wife Lauren Hasian and their daughters Jasmine, 4, and Tiana, 2, have been down with the virus since the last two to three weeks. He added that he and his wife have been particularly unwell but the family is now feeling much better.

Dwayne said, "I wanted to give you guys a little helpful update on things that have been going on on my end for the past two-and-a-half to three weeks now. So the update is this: my wife Lauren as well as my two baby girls and myself, we have all tested positive for COVID-19. I could tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family, and for me, too, personally as well. And I've gone through some doozies in the past," the actor said in his 11-minute video message that he shared on Instagram.

He further added that they could have contracted the virus from family friends. "Testing positive for COVID-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries, or being evicted, or even being broke, which I have been more than a few times," Dwayne remarked.

He added that it is a real kick in the gut but the family is now doing better. "I wish it was only me who tested positive, but it wasn't, it was my entire family, so this one was a real kick in the gut. But I am happy to tell you guys that we as a family are good. We're on the other end of it, we're on the other side. We're no longer contagious, and we are — thank God — we are healthy."

Sharing the video, Dwayne also shared some tips on how to beat the virus. Click here to watch Dwayne Johnson's videos.

