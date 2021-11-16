Dwayne Johnson wishes to be the next Bond after Daniel Craig: Gotta be Bond. Don’t want to be a villain

Dwayne Johnson wants to play the next James Bond! During his interview with Esquire, the Red Notice star, 49, has opened up on the possibility of taking over from Daniel Craig as the 007 agent after the latter's successful stint in No Time To Die.

Revealing his connection with the role, The Rock said that his grandfather, Peter Maivia was also a part of the franchise but he was a Bond villain in You Only Live Twice. "My grandfather [Peter Maivia] was a Bond villain in You Only Live Twice with Sean Connery. Very, very cool," Johnson recalled. The movie was released in 1967 as a part of the James Bond saga.

Johnson admitted to being fascinated by his grandfather's achievement and revealed that he wanted to follow in his footsteps. About the kind of role he prefers, Johnson gave a clear idea stating that he wouldn't want to be a villain, instead, he would like to play the lead role. “I would like to follow in his footsteps and be the next Bond. I don’t want to be a villain. Gotta be Bond," he added.

Apart from Craig, who has had a successful run as Bond, other actors who've played Bond include George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, and Pierce Brosnan.

This time, rumours about Bond casting have surfaced time and again, especially amid the release of No Time To Die in September. Actors including Tom Hardy, Sam Heughan, Regé Jean Page, Idris Elba, Richard Madden, Luke Evans and Tom Hiddleston have all been in the rumours from time to time. While some actors including Page and Heughan have denied being offered the role, others haven't confirmed anything positive or negative yet.

