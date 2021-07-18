Dwayne Johnson wraps filming for Black Adam; Calls the experience one of his 'hardest grind'

Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram to share his wrap-up speech from the sets of Black Adam. Scroll to read more.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has officially wrapped up filming Black Adam, the upcoming DC blockbuster starring as the main lead. The actor, 49, took to Instagram to mark the end of filming through an official post, along with a video of him delivering a speech on-set. “Honoured and proud to say that’s an official wrap on Black Adam”, the post read.

“It has been my true honor to go shoulder to shoulder with over 1,000 brilliant and hungry crew of filmmakers and storytellers to bring the antihero known as, BLACK ADAM to life.” Sharing how the filming challenged him as an actor, the Moana alum called it “the hardest labor and toughest grind mentally and physically” of his entire career. While Johnson had expressed interest in playing the anti-hero since 2007, the official confirmation for the character had only come in by 2014, and the filming eventually wrapped up by the middle of 2021, after facing major delays amid the pandemic.

Check out his post:

That a wrap on BLACK ADAM

Incredible journey.

Hardest undertaking of my entire career physically & mentally.

Worth every second.

Boundless gratitude to my 1,000+ crew members, actors and director, Jaume Collet-Serra.

The hierarchy of power in DC Universe is changing.

BA https://t.co/adjLrimOYS — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 16, 2021

In his wrap speech, the actor had been observed describing Black Adam as a “passion project”. “I can’t thank you enough from the bottom of my heart for this experience”, he said. Later, he went on to call the DC movie a “career-definer” for him.

The post ended with Johnson teasing every DC movie buff, “The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is changing”, he added.

Black Adam will hit the USA theatres on July 29, 2022. The movie also stars Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate, and Sarah Shahi as Isis. Do you think the movie will top major charts? Tell Pinkvilla in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Emily Blunt REVEALS the funniest nickname she has for Jungle Cruise co star Dwayne Johnson

Share your comment ×