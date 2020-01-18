Dwayne Johnson writes an emotional message after the death of his father Rocky Johnson

The San Andreas actor revealed how his father Rocky Johnson taught him to accept diverse cultures and people with varied backgrounds.

The Rock aka Dwayne Johnson paid an emotional tribute to his late father and wrestling legend, Rocky Johnson. The WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson passed away at the age of 75. The Jumanji: The Next Level star Dwayne Johnson wrote a heartfelt note about his father Rocky Johnson and also shared a video where he is seen in his younger days watching his father wrestle. The Central Intelligence actor Dwayne Johnson wrote in his note about his late father that he broke the colour barrier to become a legend in the field of wrestling.

The San Andreas actor revealed how his father Rocky Johnson taught him to accept diverse cultures and varied backgrounds. The Baywatch actor Dwayne Johnson is of Samoan and Black Nova Scotian heritage. The Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw star Dwayne Johnson further added in his message on Instagram that when he was a young boy watching his father wrestle, he used to adore him and love him for all the hard work his father has put into his wrestling. Rocky Johnson who career spans across three decades was the former son-in-law of wrestling legend named Peter Maivia. Rocky Johnson kick started his career with the National Wrestling Alliance in the year 1964.

Dwayne Johnson father Rocky retired in the year 1991 and then helped his son to debut in WWE as Rocky Maivia. This name was a way to pay respect to Dwayne Johnson's father and grandfather. He then changed his name to The Rock and when on to become one of the legends of wrestling. Dwayne Johnson then moved on to pursue a career in films.

