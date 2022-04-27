Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam, The Flash & more DCEU projects get previews at CinemaCon 2022

Some of the most awaited DCEU films including Black Adam, The Flash, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom among others had their special previews featured at the CinemaCon 2022. Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson was in attendance for the event as he spoke about his first superhero venture alongside Noah Centieno ahead of the trailer preview at the event.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Johnson said Black Adam is "one of the things in my life that gets me out of bed." The actor also teased the audience before the film's footage was shown that the "hierarchy of the DC universe is about to change." The action-packed trailer of Black Adam featured The Rock pulling off some crazy stunts like catching a rocket with his bare hand.

Also making a big preview at the event was the upcoming standalone film starring Ezra Miller, The Flash. While the actor has been in the headlines following his recent arrest in Hawaii, the CinemaCon event had the film's new footage revealed that focussed less on Miller's Barry Allen but instead put the spotlight on Michael Keaton who makes his Batman return in the film. The footage previewed at the event showcased Keaton donning the suit again after two decades.

A brief look at Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom starring Jason Momoa, Amber Heard and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II was also featured at the event. Also, Shazam! Fury of the Gods star Helen Mirren made an appearance as she spoke about her DC debut and called it the "most wonderful crazy family."

