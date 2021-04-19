Dwayne Johnson's daughter gets an Aquaman surprise on her birthday as Jason Momoa sends a sweet video message

Dwayne Johnson's daughter Tia received one of the sweetest birthday surprises as she received a special message from her favourite superhero.

Dwayne Johnson may just have won the best dad title considering how special he made his daughter Tia's birthday. Johnson's three-year-old is a massive man of Aquaman and hence the Black Adam star made sure to seek help from a fellow superhero to make his daughter's birthday special. As a big birthday surprise, little Tia received the sweetest video message from her favourite superhero, Aquaman aka Jason Momoa. Sharing a post on Instagram showing Tia's reaction on receiving Momoa's message, Johnson thanked the Aquaman star.

In Johnson's post, we can see Jason Momoa's video message where he is seen wishing Tia on her birthday and also promises to hang out with her. Not only this but the Aquaman actor was also seen telling her that he loves her and also asked her to tell her father that he loves him too. Little Tia can be seen extremely delighted to see her favourite superhero send her a birthday wish.

Thanking Momoa for his sweet message, Johnson wrote, "had to make the call...it’s what daddy’s do. I can’t thank my brother @prideofgypsies enough for making this adoring 3yr old’s birthday the best EVER. Her reaction is priceless and what it’s all about." The actor further thanked Momoa saying, "Thanks for having my back I’ll always have yours."

Check out Dwayne Johnson's post here:

In yet another post showing Tia's obsession with Aquaman, Johnson shared a picture of an Aquaman drawing that she asked him to draw and wants to frame it and hang it up in her room. Johnson gave a hilarious reaction to this hinting that Black Adam wasn't too thrilled with little Tia's love for Aquaman as he wrote, "Black Adam’s gonna hand out a fresh Aqua Ass Whuppin’ if this disrespect keeps up."

ALSO READ: Dwayne Johnson REACTS to poll about him running for president: It’d be my honor to serve you, the people

Share your comment ×