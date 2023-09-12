Dwayne Johnson's daughters hilariously transform him minutes before Zoom call

Dwayne Johnson, famously known as The Rock, is not just a professional wrestler and a gym enthusiast; he's also a loving father to his two daughters, Jasmine and Tiana. In a delightful and humorous turn of events, Dwayne recently became the canvas for his daughters' artistic ambitions. Just moments before a crucial Zoom meeting, his youngest daughters convinced him to undergo a quick makeover, leading to unexpected laughter and chaos.

Dwayne Johnson's unexpected makeover

On a sunny Saturday, Dwayne Johnson found himself in an unusual situation – he was about to become a makeup model for his little girls. The Scorpion King actor shared a side-splitting video capturing this unforgettable moment with the world.

It all began just ten minutes before Dwayne's scheduled Zoom meeting. Jasmine and Tiana, his adorable daughters, approached him with a surprising request. They wanted to give their beloved daddy a makeover. Dwayne, being the doting father that he is, agreed with one condition – it had to be quick.

The transformation of Dwayne Johnson

Little did Dwayne know what he was getting himself into. The video shows him with his face entirely covered in baby pink lipstick while having a conversation with his enthusiastic daughters. Amidst giggles and excitement, one of them even tried to convince him that he now looked like a girl. The other rushed to get more beauty tools, insisting on applying more makeup, perhaps even using a blender. The playtime with his daughters was so engaging that it led to the cancellation of his Zoom meeting.

ALSO READ: 'Stamps, smackdowns, and tinsel town fame': When Dwayne Johnson turned from practice roster to people's champion

Sharing the video, Dwayne humorously recounted the conversation with his daughters: Daddy, can we give you a makeover?" His response: No, baby, Daddy has a Zoom meeting in 10 minutes. But the persuasive charm of his daughters won him over: Please, it'll be quick! Dwayne finally agreed but with a twist, saying, Make it quick, but only do my nails and make me look handsome.

Once the fun part was over, Dwayne Johnson faced the challenge of removing the lipstick that had stained his skin during the makeover. He spent a whole hour scrubbing it off. Despite the minor inconvenience, he expressed no regrets. In his own words, Hey, there'll be a time down the road when this stuff won't matter to them anymore, so sign me up – daddy's in.

ALSO READ: Dwayne Johnson to surpass Robert Downey Jr by USD 10 million for 'biggest paycheck' in upcoming film