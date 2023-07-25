Dwayne Johnson’s historic donation supports SAG-AFTRA foundation relief fund ‘Here I am. What are you going to do?’

As SAG-AFTRA members took to the picket lines on July 13, SAG-AFTRA Foundation's President, Courtney B. Vance, and Executive Director, Cyd Wilson, sent a letter to the union's highest-earning actors, highlighting the financial challenges they would face during the work stoppage. With a mission to support members in times of need, the foundation had previously provided critical financial relief during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, as the strike continues, they have received a momentous donation from Dwayne Johnson, signaling a call to arms for support within the industry.

The financial need during the strike

SAG-AFTRA Foundation's Emergency Financial Assistance Program has been working tirelessly to aid actors in need, providing up to $1,500 per individual member, with lifetime members eligible for up to $6,000 in emergency financial assistance. The strike has already resulted in an increase in requests for aid, potentially continuing to rise.

The impact of Dwayne Johnson's donation

Shortly after receiving the letter, Dwayne Johnson expressed his desire to help and made a significant seven-figure contribution to the fund. While the exact amount remains confidential, it has the potential to support thousands of actors during this challenging time. Johnson's generosity serves as a powerful message, inspiring others in the industry to step up and assist their fellow performers.

The struggle of working actors

The financial crisis facing working actors is evident, with many not reaching the threshold of earning $26,000 a year from SAG-AFTRA jobs to qualify for health insurance. Despite the perception that all actors make substantial incomes, the reality is that the majority have second and third jobs to make ends meet. The strike further exacerbates their financial struggles, making Johnson's donation a crucial lifeline.

As SAG-AFTRA members continue their fight for better conditions, the support from Dwayne Johnson and other generous contributors sends a resounding message of solidarity. The SAG-AFTRA Foundation, with its mandate to aid members in crisis, is deeply grateful for Johnson's immense generosity and compassion. The historic donation serves as a kickstart to their fundraising efforts, ensuring they can continue helping those in need for the long haul. The unity and support within the industry demonstrate that, in times of crisis, the community stands together to weather the storm and emerge stronger. With heartfelt gratitude, the foundation thanks Dwayne Johnson for his remarkable contribution, which will have a profound and lasting impact on actors' lives, keeping hope alive during these challenging times.

