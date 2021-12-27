Dwayne Johnson's mom gets emotional as he surprises her with brand new car on Christmas; WATCH

Dwayne Johnson recently gave his mom a special Christmas surprise which left her teary-eyed! Johnson, 49, took to Instagram to share a video of how he surprised his mother with a brand new Cadillac to celebrate the holidays. His daughters Jasmine and Tiana Gia helped their dad with this adorable mission.

The Red Notice actor shared a long note alongside the video of his surprise. "This one felt good," Johnson began the note. In the video, Johnson can be seen covering his mother's eyes as his children countdown from three before screaming 'Merry Christmas.' Ata then gets emotional over the surprise as she points out the car in their driveway with a red bow on it. "Surprised my mom with a new car for Christmas today," Johnson further penned in the caption.

"She was shocked. She got a few good ugly cries in. Then once her grand babies joined her inside the car. She was overcome with pure joy joy," the Jungle Cruise star added. In the video, his mother is left speechless as she tries to contain her tears while she seems overjoyed because of the heartfelt surprise. "I’m so grateful I can do this kinda stuff for my mom, who’s had one helluva life. I don’t take any of it for granted. Neither does she," Johnson wrote in the caption. "Merry Christmas ma, enjoy your new ride!!! And your Elvis records...We love you. You deserve a lot more," he concluded.

