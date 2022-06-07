Dwayne Johnson's mother tears up as he surprises her with a new house; Watch

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson surprised his mother, Ata Johnson, with a new home and documented the event with a series of videos on Instagram over the weekend. One video showed Ata, 73, nearing the threshold before entering through her house doors for the first time, all set to late singer Israel Kamakawiwo'ole's famous Over the Rainbow cover.

However, a sign over the entryway reads "Le Samoana," probably a reference to his mother's Samoan background. “When I was a little boy, I hated when my mom would cry ~ these days, I’ll happily take her tears of joy,” The Rock, 50, wrote of his mother's heartfelt response to seeing the home, which he and his "design team" worked on for eight weeks. He went on to say that he was fortunate enough to have purchased her a few houses over the years, but this one is unique.

Check out the video here:

The Rock then took his mother on a tour of the home, and in two further videos, he pointed out many significant parts of its interior design. The last video showed his mother discovering her "new 'Smackdown Room,'... where she stores the greatest Rock/DJ memorabilia," as The Rock stated in the description. However, in 2018, Dwayne also purchased a new home for his mother. In December of that year, he posted a video of Ata reading a Christmas letter that revealed his present.

He penned at the time, "The house this time is a special one and the timing is very meaningful. I told her to treat this card like it's 'Willy Wonka's Golden Ticket' because she gets to choose any home she wants - anywhere she wants. I always say, if you got a good mama, then you gotta pretty good shot at becoming a decent human being."

