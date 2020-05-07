Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Emily Blunt are teaming up for the superhero film Ball And Chain?

Are Jungle Cruise co-stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt teaming up for a superhero film titled Ball And Chain? Read on to find out.

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt have been reportedly roped in to star in the film adaptation of 90s comic book series Ball and Chain. The original story revolved around a married couple fighting to save the world and their relationship. In the book, the couple’s superpowers only work when they put their differences aside and fight together as a team. The four-part comic book was published in 1999. Blunt and Johnson will feature as the husband and wife duo of Mallory and Edgar Bulson, Deadline reported.

“Edgar and Mallory Bulson have decided to throw in the towel. That was the plan anyway, until a mysterious meteor bathed the battling couple in extraterrestrial energies that gave them super-powers. Will their newfound abilities be enough to make their marriage work?” The official description of the comic book reads. The film will be scripted by The Big Sick writer Emily V. Gordon. The production of the upcoming movie will be helmed by Kevin Misher with Seven Bucks Productions. The upcoming movie won’t be Dwayne and Emily’s first onscreen project together. Apart from this, the two will also feature in the 2021 Disney adventure film Jungle Cruise. The film was originally scheduled to hit the theatres on July 24, 2020, but due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the date was recently pushed ahead. Meanwhile, Dwayne is all set to feature in various interesting projects, including DC’s film Black Adam, and Netflix’s action-comedy Red Notice, which will also feature Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. ALSO READ: Courteney Cox binges Friends amid Coronavirus lockdown; You'll be surprised with her favourite episode pick

