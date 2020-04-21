Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson to produce new backyard wrestling series featuring the struggles of a pro wrestler

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is all set to produce a new backyard wrestling series featuring the struggles of a professional wrestlers. Read on to know more about the upcoming show.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is collaborating with his ex-wife Dany Garcia to produce a backyard wrestling series for HBO. The two will executive produce the show with actress Issa Rae. The project, currently titled TRE CNT, is penned by Mohamad El Masri focuses on a struggling pro wrestler, Variety reported. The show revolves around Cassius Jones, a young dockworker and struggling professional wrestler waiting for his big break. He uses all his inherited life-insurance money, and the deed to a shotgun house from his grandfather, to kick start a hip-hop centric backyard wrestling empire with the help of his family and friends.

With Dwayne attached to the show, it is clear that the plot will be authentic and striking. Just like a lot of pro wrestlers, The Rock too started from scratch and ended up making a solid mark in the world of wrestling with WWE. While he did eventually say goodbye to the wrestling ring to follow his Hollywood dreams, the actor never shies away from professing his love for wrestling. It news comes just a day after Dwayne revealed that he would like to lock horn with Roman Reign in a WWE match.

In his latest Instagram Live, the wrestler turned actor reflected on the possibility of facing the WWE superstar in a wrestling match. The 47-year-old stated that he is open to a match with Roman and that it would require a proper venue and business model. The Samoan wrestlers have been close buddies for a while now and also featured together in the 2019 film ‘Hobbs and Shaw’. “I think anything is possible. Sure, of course, I'm always open. For something like that to happen, I think the venue would have to be right. The business model would have to be right. But I'm very close with Roman, he's family to me, so we will see,” he said.

