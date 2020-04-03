Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson sings to his daughter as he washes her hands; Urges everyone to do it and be safe

Dwayne Johnson sings a Moana song to his 2-year-old daughter as he teaches her how to wash her hand. Check it out.

If you are struggling to teach your kids a lesson on the importance of handwashing amid the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis, Dwayne Johnson has a trick for you. As the actor practices social distancing, like the rest of us, he is making sure his daughter keeps her hands clean. Ever since he started practicing social distancing, the actor has been sharing life updates on social media, and all posts have been equally entertaining and interesting. In his latest post, he can be seen washing his 2-year-old daughter Tia’s tiny little hands.

With a little help from Moana, the clip features the 47-year-old actor teaching his daughter how to wash hands. Dwayne sings a song from his animated film to make hand-washing fun for his youngest child. Calling it “pre daddy's shower ritual,” the Jumanji actor says, “Before my showers now, Baby Tia demands I sing the rap portion of my song 'You're Welcome' from 'Moana,' while I wash her hands. We realized a few weeks ago that the rap portion of the song is perfect timing when getting your little ones to have fun washing their hands," he wrote alongside the video. The former WWE wrestler is using this social distancing time to shill at home. Just last month, he posted a video of having tequila shots, in the broad daylight. The Hollywood star took to social media and shared how he is keeping himself entertained amid the COVID-19 lockdown. “We’ll all get thru this. Hope this one makes ya laugh a bit during these tough times. Enjoy one of my personal favorite songs, “baby I love you” from the Yayhoos. Stay strong, stay healthy, take care of your families and we’ll get thru thing together. And yes, I take requests,” he wrote in the caption. ALSO READ: Jake Gyllenhaal's shirtless handstand challenge video is here to take your quarantine stress away; WATCH

