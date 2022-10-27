Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's daughter Simone makes WWE TV debut as a member of The Schism

Before Simone other members including Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid had already been revealed as members of the group. Raine stood on the podium between Fowler and Reid and after she removed her mask, the crowd appeared to be shocked. Ava spoke about gaining acceptance and said, "The love and acceptance The Schism has given me, defies any preconceived notions of who I’m supposed to be. This family completes me. I am Ava Raine." Raine’s real name is Simone Johnson . She is the daughter of The Rock and his first wife Dany Garcia.

Dwayne Johnson's family legacy

Simone Johnson's debut is special given that she follows the footsteps of her family legacy of dad Dwayne Johnson, her grandfather Rocky Johnson and her great-grandfather Peter Malvia while making her entry as the first fourth-generation wrestler in the history of the sport. Taking to Twitter, Ava also paid homage to her roots as she wrote, "4 roots 1 tree." Before her WWE TV debut, Ava has been training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando where pros like John Cena and the Bella Twins learned the sport.

Ava had previously faced backlash over her ring name in May. She wrote about the same on Twitter and said, "I probably sound like a broken record & hopefully this is the last I’ll mention this but I don’t understand why people being portrayed as separate individuals from their family name is such a heated topic. A name doesn’t discredit any prior accomplishments from any family."

Dwayne Johnson's work

In the meantime, Simone's father, The Rock has been busy with his acting career and recently starred in DCEU's Black Adam, thus making his superhero debut. The actor's powerful superhero film has been trending also for its Superman tease. It has now been confirmed that Henry Cavill will return as Superman after his cameo in Black Adam.

Following the success of the first film, Black Adam producers have spoken about a sequel to the newly-released superhero film starring Johnson being in the works and that it will come sooner rather than later.