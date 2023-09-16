Dwayne The Rock Johnson's surprise WWE return: John Cena responds with a heartfelt 'Welcome Home'

As per report of PEOPLE, Former WWE rivals Dwayne The Rock Johnson and John Cena shocked the wrestling world with their unexpected reunion during WWE SmackDown! Friday night. The heartwarming moment between these iconic wrestling champions left fans ecstatic.

ALSO READ: ‘Man, f--- this. Don’t tell me how to be’: When Dwayne Johnson spoke about how he can’t be like Johnny Depp, Will Smith

The Rock and John Cena's surprise reunion

According to PEOPLE, in a clip shared on WWE's official social media account, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and John Cena came face to face during WWE SmackDown! at the Ball Arena in Denver. The backstage encounter began with ESPN sports analyst Pat McAfee concluding a chat with Johnson, who is 51 years old.

As they wrapped up their conversation, McAfee noticed Cena, 46, standing discreetly behind Johnson. He humorously invoked Cena's famous catchphrase, "You can't see me," sparking excitement in the crowd.

The camera then unveiled Cena, stoically positioned behind Johnson, who greeted his former foe without a smile. However, their poker faces didn't last long as both wrestlers broke into grins.

"I see you trying to smile!" Johnson playfully teased Cena, who reciprocated with a nod. The star of "The Peacemaker" extended his hand for a handshake, warmly saying, "Welcome home." The two wrestling legends then shared a heartfelt hug, eliciting thunderous cheers from the audience.

ALSO READ: 'Stamps, smackdowns, and tinsel town fame': When Dwayne Johnson turned from practice roster to people's champion

A legendary rivalry

John Cena and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson have a storied history of wrestling rivalry that captivated fans for years. The feud led to multiple epic battles in the ring, with season 2 of the A&E series WWE Rivals dedicated to exploring their intense competition.

Cena didn't hold back in criticizing Johnson both on and off-screen, setting the stage for dream matches in 2012 and 2013. In 2011, Cena openly questioned Johnson's commitment to wrestling, igniting a war of words between the two icons.

The WWE Rivals series featured an archival clip of Johnson saying, "This is what happens when idiots have confidence," in response to Cena's trash talk before their Wrestlemania showdown.

Despite the verbal sparring and legendary bouts, Cena has recently shared nothing but praise for his former rival. He expressed his hope for Johnson's return to the wrestling scene and acknowledged his impact on sports entertainment.

"He's earned the right not to be pressured into that choice. I can say he is a fan of the WWE. He is the most electrifying man in sports entertainment," Cena remarked in 2021. While he eagerly anticipates Johnson's potential return, Cena respects his fellow wrestler's decisions and legacy.

Advertisement

Fan reactions

Fans flooded social media with positive responses to this heartwarming reunion. Many were delighted to witness the camaraderie between these two longtime opponents, appreciating the authenticity of their bond.

One fan commented, "This was cool to see, Strikes did us fans wonders low-key," possibly alluding to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes in Hollywood that have garnered significant attention.

ALSO READ: WWE: Dwayne Johnson gets called out for doing ‘nothing for anyone lately’