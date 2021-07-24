Dwayne Wade shares sizzling selfie of wife Gabrielle Union on IG; Basketball star can’t believe she’s 48

Gabrielle Union recently shared a cheeky selfie with her husband Dwayne Wade and the retired basketball star shared it on Instagram! The 48-year-old actress then reshared the sizzling selfie of herself on Instagram, in which she could be seen rocking a black thong and two high ponytails. In the mirror image, she smirked into the camera as the snapshot caught her reflection. Commenting on how beautiful she looks at 48, in his story, Dwayne wrote: “This is 48,” with a peach emoji.

Prior to this cheeky snapshot, the duo was in the news for Dwayne’s sweet tribute to Union on Mother’s Day. The dad of Kaavia, 2, Xavier, 7, Zaya, 14, and Zaire, 19, wrote the sweetest caption for his wife on Mother's Day. He said Gabrielle has "shown the world that there's more than one way to be a Mother." "Thank you for having the patience and the willingness to learn how to love us," he said about her joining his large family. "Thank you for allowing us to love you. Thank you for always being with the sh-ts, thank you for always being ready for the antics, thank you for the teaching, the laughter, the sexiness, the coolness, the realness!", he wrote.

Wade and Union, 47, began dating in 2009. They married on August 30, 2014, in Miami, Florida and the actress became a stepmother to his three children: 18-year-old Zaire Blessing Dwyane, Xavier Zechariah, 6, and Zaya, 13. In 2018, the couple welcomed their first child together via surrogacy: daughter Kaavia James, now 21 months. Wade is also the guardian of nephew Dahveon Morris, 18. As for the keys to the pair’s lasting bond, the former NBA star told People magazine in February that they're always supportive of one another. “She is her own boss and has her own career, her own bank account and all that,” said Wade. “She has her own life and she allows me to live my life and be me, and she doesn’t try to stop my growth or change who I am," he added.

