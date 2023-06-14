Dwyane Wade comments on wife Gabrielle Union's revelation about splitting finances 50/50: 'We decided..'

Actress Gabrielle Union and former professional basketball player Dwyane Wade are one of the most popular couples, and with the former's revelation about the duo splitting their bills 50/50, there has been a lot of debate and discussion. Now, the NBA star has spoken up about his wife's comment and explained the reasons behind their way of living.

Gabrielle Union on 50/50 financial split between her and Dwyane Wade

During an appearance on the Black Millionaires podcast in May, Union revealed that she and Wade "split everything fifty-fifty" in their household and the clip went viral with numerous people discussing it on the Internet. The 50-year-old added, "But in the other households that each of us have to support, there's always this like, gorilla on your back, that's like, 'You better work, b*tch, you better work. Oh, you're going to sleep in?'"

She added, "You know, somebody might not eat. It's hard. It's hard to let that go. So I'm working on that" and explained that she struggles with a scarcity mindset because she has more responsibilities for her money. Union revealed, "I get nervous like, 'Oh God, that movie didn't open you know what does that mean? Do I – Am I – Am I going to have enough to hold everybody up?'" Wayde appeared on the Club Shay Shay podcast and talked about Union's revelation regarding the finances in their house being divided 50/50.

Dwyane Wade on Gabrielle Union's revelation about 50/50 finances

"Let's say, I have 20 to 50 responsibilities and my wife has 20 to 50 responsibilities, and when I say that, that means she has her mother, she has her sisters, she has her dad so she has a lot of things that. she's responsible for. She pays 100% of that and you know what I do? I pay 100% of my life," the retired player said. Wayde added that they purchased their home together and anything that goes on with their daughter, "50/50 we share it together." The 41-year-old continued, "We decided that certain pieces of our life, we would share in it."

Talking about the prenup they signed, Wade revealed, "I told her the same way, 'I'll sign a prenup too. You're a millionaire, you got money. You work hard for yourself.'" Union and Wade got married in August 2014 in an intimate ceremony in Miami. While the actress continues to star in blockbuster movies, Wade retired from NBA in 2019 after reportedly earning around $200 million during his association with the Miami Heat.

While Union was previously married to Chris Howard from 2001 to 2006, Wade was married to Siohvaughn Funches from 2002 to 2010. The actress and the retired basketball player have a daughter named Kaavia who was born in November 2018 via surrogacy.

